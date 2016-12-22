Main Menu

Senate Democrats want more info from Trump's Cabinet picks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate should not move ahead on President-elect Donald Trump's picks for top jobs, including some of the wealthiest Americans, until they provide complete financial disclosure statements and meet ethical standards, the senior Democrats on panels responsible for confirming nominees said Thursday.

