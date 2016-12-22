|News ClusterEnglish
Thursday, December 22, 2016
Trump campaign star Conway named as his presidential counselor
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Kellyanne Conway, a Republican pollster who was widely credited with bringing a more disciplined approach to Donald Trump's presidential election campaign, will become White House counselor when he takes office next month. In her new post, Conway will play a key advisory role,....
news-yahoo 6:05:00 PM CET
