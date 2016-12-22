|News ClusterEnglish
Thursday, December 22, 2016
Puerto Rico accused of damaging wetlands, fined $87K
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A Puerto Rico government agency has been fined $87,000 after U.S. officials said it repeatedly ignored federal regulations aimed at protecting wetlands. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday that Puerto Rico's Land Authority damaged some 60 acres (24....
news-yahoo 6:35:00 PM CET
