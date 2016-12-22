Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Thursday, December 22, 2016

Delta looking into discrimination claims of YouTube star

ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Airlines says it's looking into allegations of discrimination after a known prankster posted a video saying he and a friend were removed from a flight departing London-Heathrow airport because they "spoke a different language." The airlines' statement came Wednesday after Adam Saleh posted the video on Twitter.

news-yahoo 1:30:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

New York City(US)

Atlanta(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Adam Saleh (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

New York Times (1)

YouTube (1)

ABC News (1)

Delta Airlines (1)

Airport Heathrow (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.