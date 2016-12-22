|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Thursday, December 22, 2016
|
|
Delta looking into discrimination claims of YouTube star
|
ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Airlines says it's looking into allegations of discrimination after a known prankster posted a video saying he and a friend were removed from a flight departing London-Heathrow airport because they "spoke a different language." The airlines' statement came Wednesday after Adam Saleh posted the video on Twitter.
news-yahoo 1:30:00 AM CET
|
|
|