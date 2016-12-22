|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Thursday, December 22, 2016
|
|
North Carolina Senate refuses to repeal transgender bathroom law
|
Opponents of HB2 hold signs outside the North Carolina House chambers gallery as the North Carolina General Assembly convenes for a special session at the Legislative Building in Raleigh, N.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. North Carolina's legislature reconvened Wednesday to decide whether enough....
news-yahoo 3:01:00 AM CET
|
|
|