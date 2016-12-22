|News ClusterEnglish
Thursday, December 22, 2016
Japan cabinet approves biggest defense budget
TOKYO : Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s cabinet on Thursday approved Japan’s biggest annual defense budget in the face of North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats and a territorial row with China. The Cabinet approved 5.13 trillion yen ($43.6 billion) in defense spending for the fiscal year starting in April, up 1.
