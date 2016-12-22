Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Thursday, December 22, 2016

UN Envoy Voices Concern Over Wave of Ongoing Arrests and Detentions

"I urge the national authorities to strictly adhere to their international human rights obligations, to create a climate of political tolerance and respect at this important juncture in the DRC's history, and to grant full access to United Nations personnel to all detention centres," said Maman S.

allafrica 11:02:00 AM CET

Ethnic militia clashes kill 18 in eastern Congo

ynetnews 12:17:00 PM CET

President Kabila Fails to Agree to Democratic Transition

allafrica 11:02:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Congo, The Democratic Republic Of The (16)

Flag
United States (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

DRCongo(CD)

Kinshasa(CD)

Goma(CD)

Help about this topicRelated People

Joseph Kabila (1)

John Prendergast (1)

Democratic Republic (1)

Guillaume Djike (1)

Sasha Lezhnev (1)

Greg Hittelman (1)

Innocent Gasigwa (1)

Evariste Boshab (1)

United States (1)

Mai Mazembe (1)

Holly Dranginis (1)

Samy Badibanga (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

European Union (2)

Deutsche Welle (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

UNbodies

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.