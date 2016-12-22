Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Thursday, December 22, 2016

Ikea in $50m settlement over deadly dressers in US

US regulators had urged consumers to act urgently after discovering the chests could tip over and crush children unless properly anchored. Ikea will pay $50 million to settle with the families of three small children in the US who were killed by dressers that tipped over, attorneys representing the families said.

RTERadio 5:50:00 PM CET

No sleeping over in the store please, Ikea tells errant teens

straitstimesSG 7:38:00 AM CET

Ikea OKs 'Tentative Settlement' in Fatal Dresser Tip Over

ABCnews 1:23:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (16)

Flag
Sweden (4)

Flag
United Kingdom (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Philadelphia(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Jakob Holmström (1)

North America (1)

Johanna Iritz (1)

Bram Geirnaert (1)

Florian Van Hecke (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

YouTube (1)

The Telegraph (1)

Facebook (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.