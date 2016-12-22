|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Thursday, December 22, 2016
|
|
Ikea in $50m settlement over deadly dressers in US
|
US regulators had urged consumers to act urgently after discovering the chests could tip over and crush children unless properly anchored. Ikea will pay $50 million to settle with the families of three small children in the US who were killed by dressers that tipped over, attorneys representing the families said.
RTERadio 5:50:00 PM CET
|
|
|