Main Menu
News language and date
Language or country:
Date:
Analysis over time
Thursday, December 22, 2016
California officials take Uber's self driving cars off the road
CBSnews 1:18:00 AM CET
California DMV puts brakes on Uber self-driving cars
thetimes-za 11:49:00 AM CET
Uber pulls self-driving cars from California roads
AP 3:24:00 AM CET
Countries
United States (25)
Places
Pittsburgh(US)
Related People
San Francisco (8)
Anthony Levandowski (1)
John Krafcik (1)
San Francisco-based Uber (1)
Carter Evans (1)
Brian Wiedenmeier (1)
San Francisco Bicycle Coalition (1)
Other Names
Google (1)
Alerts
The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.
This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.
THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!
Please send any comments or suggestions to
This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.
The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.