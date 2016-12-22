|News ClusterEnglish
Thursday, December 22, 2016
Montreal weather: Mild days going into the holidays
New Montreal weather: Mild days going into the holidays Temperatures are mild, but snow should stick around for Christmas weekend. It's looking like it'll be a white Christmas in Montreal this year. (Charles Contant/CBC) Montreal is in for a dusting of snow and temperatures hovering around freezing point.
CBC 11:40:00 AM CET
