Friday, December 16, 2016

Tehran hosts Taliban chiefs at Islamic unity summit  da  fa  hu

Senior Taliban officials attended an Islamic Unity Conference in Iran yesterday, a visit that lays bare the long-denied alliance between Tehran and the Islamist movement and sends a message to rivals of their joint influence in the conflict in Afghanistan.

thetimes 4:55:00 AM CET

Obama lets Iran sanctions renew without his signature

globalsecurity 3:23:00 AM CET

Iran train collision kills 36

Keywords: Iran, United states / Islamic Republic, Airbus / iranian, nuclear, sanctions, tehran, deal, president, oil, bill

Start date: Tuesday, November 22, 2016

5 days before.

Iran, Islamic Republic Of (12)

United States (3)

Tehran(IR)

Josh Earnest (1)

Barack Obama (1)

Mullah Akhtar Mansoor (1)

Los Angeles Time (1)

Tayyab Agha (1)

White House (3)

House of Representatives (1)

United States Senate (1)

