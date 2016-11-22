|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Friday, December 16, 2016
|
|
Tehran hosts Taliban chiefs at Islamic unity summit
da
fa
hu
|
Senior Taliban officials attended an Islamic Unity Conference in Iran yesterday, a visit that lays bare the long-denied alliance between Tehran and the Islamist movement and sends a message to rivals of their joint influence in the conflict in Afghanistan.
thetimes 4:55:00 AM CET
|
|
Story information
|
This cluster belong to the following story: Iran train collision kills 36
Keywords: Iran, United states / Islamic Republic, Airbus / iranian, nuclear, sanctions, tehran, deal, president, oil, bill
Start date: Tuesday, November 22, 2016
|
5 days before.
|
Boeing seals $16.6 billion deal with Iran Air Similarity: 0.81
|
3 days before.
|
Iran, Angered by US Sanctions Bill, Considers Atomic Boats Similarity: 0.83
|
1 day before.
|
Iran sanctions bill renewed without Obama’s signature Similarity: 0.85
|
Related Clusters - across languages
|
da
|
Evakueringen af Aleppo er stoppet på grund af »forhindringer« Similarity: 0.33
|
fa
|
هشدار به کنگره درباره پیامدهای سخت برهم زدن برجام Similarity: 0.32
|
تأکید وزیر خارجه آمریکا بر عدم تأثیر قانون تحریمها بر برجام Similarity: 0.42
|
امدادرسانی به 5680 تن از هموطنان گرفتار در برف و کولاک Similarity: 0.30
|
باران و مه در بعضی محورهای خراسان رضوی Similarity: 0.30
|
برنامه صهیونیست ها برای اعمال فشار بر ایران Similarity: 0.33
|
hu
|
Felfüggesztették Aleppó evakuálását Similarity: 0.40
|
|