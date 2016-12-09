|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|
|
|
Friday, December 16, 2016
|
|
Fox makes firm offer for Sky as Murdochs aim to build global leader
nl
hu
|
F ox and Sky have agreed terms on a full Murdoch takeover, with the US giant declining to improve on its £10.75 per share approach despite protests from other shareholders. The controversial deal will combine 21st Century Fox's television and film empire with Sky's pan-European distribution prowess and values the FTSE 100 company at £19bn.
telegraph 5:16:00 AM CET
|
|
|
This cluster belong to the following story: Rupert Murdoch seeks to add $14 billion crown jewel, British Sky, to Fox empire
Keywords: United kingdom, Italy / James Murdoch, Rupert Murdoch / news, pay, deal, buy, company, sky, 21st, century, tv
Start date: Friday, December 9, 2016
|
7 days before.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|