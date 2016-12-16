Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Friday, December 16, 2016

Philippines nixes Trump associate's project over concerns

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine environment officials say they have canceled a compliance certificate for a housing project by President-elect Donald Trump's business associate because it would endanger a watershed that supplies drinking water to 12 million people. Century Communities Corp.

news-yahoo 10:51:00 AM CET

Philippines has ‘elbow room’ to withstand Fed hike

abs-cbnnews 3:29:00 AM CET

The Making of Vince and Kat and James

abs-cbnnews 9:53:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Philippines (9)

Help about this topicPlaces

Manila(PH)

Help about this topicRelated People

Donald Trump (1)

Cathy Yang (1)

Angel Pacis (1)

Regina Lopez (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Federal Reserve System (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.