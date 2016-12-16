|News ClusterEnglish
Daily News Analysis
Friday, December 16, 2016
Philippines nixes Trump associate's project over concerns
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine environment officials say they have canceled a compliance certificate for a housing project by President-elect Donald Trump's business associate because it would endanger a watershed that supplies drinking water to 12 million people. Century Communities Corp.
news-yahoo 10:51:00 AM CET
