Friday, December 16, 2016
Greece approves pension handout defying eurozone
Athens (AFP) - Greek lawmakers on Thursday approved a pension handout that has set the country on a collision course with hardline European creditors who accuse the struggling eurozone member of defiance. A total of 196 lawmakers out of 257 present from across the party divide approved the bill....
news-yahoo 1:25:00 AM CET
Story information
This cluster belong to the following story: Tsipras govt 'circling the wagons' over creditors' demands for fiscal targets, labor market reforms
Keywords: Greece, Turkey, Germany / European Union, Alexis Tsipras / greek, creditors, bailout, debt, country, imf, athens
Start date: Wednesday, November 30, 2016
