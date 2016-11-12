Main Menu

Friday, December 16, 2016

Traces of explosives found in Egyptair crash - investigators  pt  ar

By Lin Noueihed and Tim Hepher. CAIRO/PARIS (Reuters) - Egyptian investigators said on Thursday traces of explosives had been found on the remains of victims of an Egyptair flight that crashed en route from Paris to Cairo, but French officials warned against drawing conclusions on the cause of the crash.

This cluster belong to the following story: Egypt's Sisi says suicide bomber behind church attack, four captured

Keywords: Egypt / Muslim Brotherhood, Abdel Fattah al-Sissi / egyptian, cairo, sisi, security, attacks, sinai, islamic, killed

Start date: Saturday, November 12, 2016

7 days before.

Egypt violence: Six police officers killed by militants in Cairo Similarity: 0.75

5 days before.

Bomb Kills 25 at Egypt's Main Coptic Christian Cathedral Similarity: 0.75

4 days before.

Egypt's Sisi says suicide bomber behind church attack, four captured Similarity: 0.72

3 days before.

Egypt says church bomber linked to Muslim Brotherhood Similarity: 0.71

1 day before.

Egypt says traces of explosives have been found on bodies from EgyptAir crash in May Similarity: 0.89

ar

سحر نصر: استثمارات مؤسسة التمويل الدولية بمصر تبلغ 2.8 مليار دولار Similarity: 0.30

نبيلة مكرم: تنظيم المؤتمر الثاني لخبراء التعليم في أبريل القادم Similarity: 0.31

pt

Encontrados vestígios de explosivos nos restos do avião da Egyptair Similarity: 0.33

France (16)

Egypt (12)

Paris(FR)

Al Qāhirah(EG)

