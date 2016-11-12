|News ClusterEnglish
Traces of explosives found in Egyptair crash - investigators
By Lin Noueihed and Tim Hepher. CAIRO/PARIS (Reuters) - Egyptian investigators said on Thursday traces of explosives had been found on the remains of victims of an Egyptair flight that crashed en route from Paris to Cairo, but French officials warned against drawing conclusions on the cause of the crash.
Story information
|
This cluster belong to the following story: Egypt's Sisi says suicide bomber behind church attack, four captured
Keywords: Egypt / Muslim Brotherhood, Abdel Fattah al-Sissi / egyptian, cairo, sisi, security, attacks, sinai, islamic, killed
Start date: Saturday, November 12, 2016
|
