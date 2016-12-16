Main Menu

Friday, December 16, 2016

Stop using media to attack party officials - NDC tells supporters

The governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) has served a stern warning to its supporters to desist from discussing party issues in the media. The party is unhappy with attacks unleashed on NDC functionaries by supporters following its defeat in last week Wednesday’s presidential poll.

myjoyonline 10:54:00 AM CET

Portuphy can't cause riot and go scot-free - Kennedy Agyapong

ghanaweb 11:44:00 AM CET

Portuphy’s charge to NDC members unfortunate – Sammy Awuku

ghanaweb 11:44:00 AM CET

