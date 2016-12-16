|News ClusterEnglish
Stop using media to attack party officials - NDC tells supporters
The governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) has served a stern warning to its supporters to desist from discussing party issues in the media. The party is unhappy with attacks unleashed on NDC functionaries by supporters following its defeat in last week Wednesday’s presidential poll.
myjoyonline 10:54:00 AM CET
