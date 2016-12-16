|News ClusterEnglish
Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
Friday, December 16, 2016
Myanmar-Japan venture targets role in improving infrastructure
Yangon – A joint venture between Myanmar’s leading heavy machinery distributor, Myanmar Kaido Co., and Japanese trading giant Mitsubishi Corp. aims to capitalize on Myanmar’s rapid development of urban infrastructure through the rental of construction and other equipment. An opening ceremony for the joint venture, Diamond Rental Myanmar Co.
japantimes 10:15:00 AM CET
