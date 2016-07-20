Main Menu

Friday, December 16, 2016

Thousands trapped as Aleppo evacuation moves slowly  ar  bg  da  de  es  fa  fr  it  nl  pl  pt  ru  sv  tr  hu  ro  sl

Thousands of civilians and rebels are still waiting to leave the last remaining rebel-held pockets of eastern Aleppo under an evacuation deal that will allow Syria's government to take full control of the city after years of fighting. The operation launched on Thursday and is expected to take several days.

aljazeera-en 8:00:00 AM CET

EU to Seek Summit With Turkey Next Month

ABCnews 12:08:00 AM CET

Officials: 'Camp for Aleppo evacuees to be set up in Syria, Turkey taking in wounded'

jpost 9:50:00 AM CET

Hospitals in western Aleppo 'overwhelmed'

itv 11:02:00 AM CET

Attack on evacuation convoy leaving Aleppo leaves man bloodied and wounded

telegraph 5:16:00 AM CET

Russia says operation to evacuate rebel Aleppo 'complete'

news-yahoo 12:56:00 PM CET

Russian Mission in Syria Beset by Problems Despite Victory in Aleppo

jamestown 2:49:00 AM CET

Aleppo evacuations suspended again over evacuation disagreements

telegraph 11:38:00 AM CET

Reservists to Join Army for Protection of Safe Areas in Syria

globalsecurity 3:23:00 AM CET

Evacuation of Aleppo suspended after explosion

RTERadio 10:20:00 AM CET

Russia behind hundreds of Aleppo 'war crimes', Syrian groups tell UN Four Syrian organisations have said Russia bears "a high likelihood" of...

belfasttelegraph 8:39:00 AM CET

Aleppo rebels on high alert as govt blocks road out of east

ynetnews 1:01:00 PM CET

Civilian and rebels continue to be evacuated from Aleppo

itv 7:30:00 AM CET

Russia seeks nationwide ceasefire in Syria after Aleppo victory: Putin

iran-daily 10:40:00 AM CET

An Estimated 50,000 Syrians Have Now Left Eastern Aleppo

time 2:59:00 AM CET

Red Cross: 2,000 Desperate Civilians Evacuated from Aleppo

voanews 2:14:00 AM CET

Aleppo: First Evacuations Underway as Cease-fire Holds

haaretz 4:49:00 AM CET

Evacuation convoy starts leaving Aleppo

chinadaily 2:22:00 AM CET

The Latest: Syrian groups say Russia behind violations

washtimes 5:22:00 AM CET

Aleppo evacuation halted amid reports of attack on convoy

theglobeandmail 11:33:00 AM CET

This cluster belong to the following story: Syrian truce receives new blows with deadly air strikes

Keywords: Russia, United states, Syria, Iran / Bashar Assad, Islamic State / russian, syrian, aleppo, rebel, government

Start date: Wednesday, July 20, 2016

7 days before.

Russia says Syria army halts Aleppo attacks as rebels cornered Similarity: 0.90

6 days before.

Syria: Kerry, diplomats seek help for Aleppo's opposition Similarity: 0.86

5 days before.

The Latest: Syria official says he fears for Palmyra's ruins Similarity: 0.74

4 days before.

Reports: Aleppo neighborhood retaken by Syrian forces Similarity: 0.88

3 days before.

Under siege Similarity: 0.88

2 days before.

Blasts reported in Aleppo, evacuation delayed Similarity: 0.93

What we know about the Kurdish group that claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing in Istanbul Similarity: 0.42

1 day before.

Medical convoy trying to leave Aleppo comes under fire Similarity: 0.95

Around 50,000 to be evacuated from Aleppo over 2-3 days: Turkish official Similarity: 0.53

ar

هولاند يتوعد روسيا بعقوبات أوروبية جديدة Similarity: 0.36

تعليق عمليات إجلاء المسلحين وعائلاتهم بحلب بسبب إطلاق النار 16/12/2016 Similarity: 0.30

bg

Сирийската армия спря евакуацията от Алепо Similarity: 0.34

da

Evakueringen af Aleppo er stoppet på grund af »forhindringer« Similarity: 0.50

Løkke: Hjerteskærende møde med Aleppos borgmester Similarity: 0.42

de

Aleppo: Merkel wirft Russland und Iran Verbrechen in Syrien vor Similarity: 0.55

es

Comienza evacuación de Alepo y Al Asad celebra Similarity: 0.52

La UE dice que Rusia y Siria &quot;deberán rendir cuentas&quot; Similarity: 0.34

fa

روند خروج از شرق حلب متوقف شد/ حملات خمپاره ای گروههای مسلح Similarity: 0.32

fr

Syrie: les évacuations se pourvuivent à Alep, réunion à l&#039;Onu Similarity: 0.72

01h08 Alep: Hollande &quot;n'imagine même pas&quot; que Moscou mette son veto à une résolution humanitaire (AFP) Similarity: 0.46

Djihad : la menace grandissante des retours Similarity: 0.31

Autres articles... Similarity: 0.35

hu

Putyin: A teljes tűzszünet elérése a következő lépés Similarity: 0.38

it

Aleppo nel caos, Mosca: evacuazione conclusa. Croce Rossa: solo sospesa Similarity: 0.51

nl

'Meer dan 6.400 mensen uit Aleppo geëvacueerd' Similarity: 0.71

pl

Ewakuacja z Aleppo wstrzymana. Miasto opuściło kilka tysięcy cywilów Similarity: 0.30

pt

Suspensa evacuação de Alepo Similarity: 0.67

UE quer abertura de corredores humanitários em Alepo Similarity: 0.41

ro

UPDATE! Evacuarea civililor din Alep a fost suspendată Similarity: 0.35

ru

Сирийская армия полностью взяла Алеппо под контроль Similarity: 0.36

sl

Alep do zdaj zapustilo okrog 6000 ljudi Similarity: 0.40

Evakuacija iz Alepa je ustavljena Similarity: 0.35

sv

Evakuering av Aleppo stoppad oklart varför Similarity: 0.51

tr

<![CDATA[Halep'te otobüsün camında dikkat çeken yazı!]]> Similarity: 0.39

Flag
Turkey (13)

Flag
Russian Federation (12)

Flag
Syrian Arab Republic (3)

Ankara(TR)

Moskva(RU)

Bashar Assad (16)

Jan Egeland (4)

Recep Tayyip Erdogan (4)

John Kerry (3)

Vladimir Putin (3)

Staffan de Mistura (2)

Bassem Mroue (2)

Shinzo Abe (1)

Jean-Marc Ayrault (1)

Yury Baluyevsky (1)

Sergei Lavrov (1)

Mohamed Abbou (1)

Francois Delattre (1)

Paulo Sergio Pinheiro (1)

Donald Tusk (1)

Jan Eliasson (1)

Ramzan Kadyrov (1)

Jesus Christ (1)

Ingy Sedky (3)

Viktor Poznikhir (2)

Eastern Aleppo (2)

Wissam Zarqa (2)

Mohammed al-Hazouri (2)

Veysi Kaynak (1)

Dominique Soguel (1)

Pawel Krzysiek (1)

Khalid Alsubeihi (1)

Elizabeth Hoff (1)

Robert Mardini (1)

Kerem Kınık (1)

Hamza al-Khatib (1)

Jamey Keaten (1)

Hakam Shaar (1)

Zakaria Malhifji (1)

White Helmets (1)

Brita Haj Hassan (1)

Lebanon-based Al-Mayadeen (1)

Zouhir Al Shimale (1)

Ash Carter (1)

Vesti Nedeli (1)

Red Cross (9)

Hezbollah (7)

Internationaal Comité (7)

European Union (6)

Human Rights Watch (4)

United Nations (4)

Red Crescent (4)

Britain-based Syrian Observatory (3)

UN Security Council (3)

Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (3)

Islamic State (3)

Al-Jazira (2)

Anadolu Ajansi (2)

Getty Images (1)

International Rescue Committee (1)

Al Fatah (1)

Al-Manar (1)

SANA (1)

Health Ministry (1)

World Health Organization (1)

Facebook (1)

