Friday, December 16, 2016
|
|
Thousands trapped as Aleppo evacuation moves slowly
Thousands of civilians and rebels are still waiting to leave the last remaining rebel-held pockets of eastern Aleppo under an evacuation deal that will allow Syria's government to take full control of the city after years of fighting. The operation launched on Thursday and is expected to take several days.
aljazeera-en 8:00:00 AM CET
Story information
This cluster belong to the following story: Syrian truce receives new blows with deadly air strikes
Keywords: Russia, United states, Syria, Iran / Bashar Assad, Islamic State / russian, syrian, aleppo, rebel, government
Start date: Wednesday, July 20, 2016
7 days before.
|
Russia says Syria army halts Aleppo attacks as rebels cornered Similarity: 0.90
|
6 days before.
|
Syria: Kerry, diplomats seek help for Aleppo's opposition Similarity: 0.86
|
5 days before.
|
The Latest: Syria official says he fears for Palmyra's ruins Similarity: 0.74
|
4 days before.
|
Reports: Aleppo neighborhood retaken by Syrian forces Similarity: 0.88
|
3 days before.
|
Under siege Similarity: 0.88
|
2 days before.
|
Blasts reported in Aleppo, evacuation delayed Similarity: 0.93
|
What we know about the Kurdish group that claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing in Istanbul Similarity: 0.42
|
1 day before.
|
Medical convoy trying to leave Aleppo comes under fire Similarity: 0.95
|
Around 50,000 to be evacuated from Aleppo over 2-3 days: Turkish official Similarity: 0.53
|
|