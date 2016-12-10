Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Friday, December 16, 2016

Biting cold, more snow forecast for Toronto  da  de

Saturday will see a daytime high of 3 C, and Coulson says that it’s important for people to take advantage of the mild weather to shovel their driveways to prevent slippery conditions as the snow may turn into rain. Toronto’s first extreme weather alert of the season was issued by the city’s acting medical officer of health on Wednesday.

TorontoStar 3:25:00 AM CET

Will Peel police chief be part of board’s vision for change?

TorontoStar 3:03:00 AM CET

Few signs Justin Trudeau has delivered on promises: Paul Wells

TorontoStar 11:06:00 AM CET

LA building moratorium measure would cost region billions, according to study

dailynews 3:15:00 AM CET

Help about this topicStory information

This cluster belong to the following story: Biting cold, more snow forecast for Toronto

Keywords: Donald Trump, Arnold Schwarzenegger / x201c, x201d, people, terminatorȁ, language, fatality, apprenticeȁ, gura, weather, kaufman

Start date: Saturday, December 10, 2016

6 days before.

TTC, Metrolinx confronting taboo about talking about suicide Similarity: 0.72

Help about this topicRelated Clusters - across languages

da

Efter verdensmesterens stop: Opsigtsvækkende comeback kan redde Mercedes Similarity: 0.30

de

&quot;Toni Erdmann&quot; hat Chancen auf einen Oscar Similarity: 0.30

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (31)

Flag
United Kingdom (4)

Help about this topicPlaces

California Los Angeles(US)

Ontario(US)

Beacon(US)

Baltimore(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Tony Blair (1)

Stephen Harper (1)

Donald Trump (1)

Martin O'Malley (1)

Justin Trudeau (2)

Megan Dolski (1)

Susan Fennell (1)

Angeles Area Chamber (1)

Linda Jeffrey (1)

Michael Weinstein (1)

Jennifer Evans (1)

Jill Stewart (1)

Paul Wells (1)

Comments Los Angeles (1)

Jagmeet Singh (1)

Ruben Gonzalez (1)

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie (1)

Fred Kaustinen (1)

Geoff Coulson (1)

Around Ottawa (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Regional Police (2)

York University (1)

Toronto Police (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

MaritimeSafetyWorld

ManMadeDisasters

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.